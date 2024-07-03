Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,390 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Employers worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,089,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 295,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,712,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.46 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.