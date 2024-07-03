Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

