Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 283,001 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.09.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

