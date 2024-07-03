Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2,145.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 54.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NYSE CRI opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

