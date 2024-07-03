Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

