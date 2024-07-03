Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.48% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSEA

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.