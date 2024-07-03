Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Vital Farms worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 96.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,637.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,637.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,623 shares of company stock worth $7,062,766 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

