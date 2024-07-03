Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,246,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $126.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

