Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

