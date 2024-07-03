Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 838.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 115,946 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.