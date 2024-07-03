Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Grows By 11.0%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,516.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 233,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,516.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,332,663. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

