Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $438.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

