Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

