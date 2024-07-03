Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,042 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWS opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

