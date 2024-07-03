Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $679.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.