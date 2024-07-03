CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of CEMEX worth $68,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Down 2.1 %

CEMEX stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.