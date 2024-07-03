Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $69,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,829,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,931,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

