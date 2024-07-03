Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Shares of ODFL opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

