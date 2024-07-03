Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 24.58% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter.

VNSE stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

