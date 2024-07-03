Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $222.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

