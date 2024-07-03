Diversified Trust Co Has $742,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 143.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,009.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 205,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,137 shares of company stock valued at $83,243,518 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 412.72, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

