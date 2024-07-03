Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,021,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.