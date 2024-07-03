Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Saria Tseng Sells 37,093 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $599,627.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $828.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.