IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IonQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IonQ by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IONQ stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
