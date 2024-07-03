Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

