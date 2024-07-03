Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $64,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

