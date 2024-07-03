Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Maximus worth $59,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

