Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 44,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,037.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,015.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,034.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

