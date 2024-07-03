Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 107,434 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 107,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,095,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,928,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

ACRS opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

