The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $325,345.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,804.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $153,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 10,834 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $325,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $510,385. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 178.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

