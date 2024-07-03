Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Sells $87,934.64 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allakos Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Allakos by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,552,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,851,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 539,087 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 1,753.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,259,778 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.