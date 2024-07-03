Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $86,272.68 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96.

BRZE opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $5,397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 158,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

