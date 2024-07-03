Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director F. Ann Millner Sells 12,500 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.