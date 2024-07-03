Insider Buying: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) CEO Gust Kepler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blackboxstocks Stock Down 3.7 %

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.36. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 125.31% and a negative return on equity of 48.30%.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

