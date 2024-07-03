Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,500 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Doximity alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $68,050.00.

Doximity Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,673,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Doximity

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.