Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $48,585.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

