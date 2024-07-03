Freshpet’s (FRPT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.25.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 2.6 %

Freshpet stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 735.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.