Analysts Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Target Price at $63.00

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 1.3 %

HEES stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

