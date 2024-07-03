WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 965.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($11.64).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.62) to GBX 990 ($12.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

LON WPP opened at GBX 715.80 ($9.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.55. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.30) and a one year high of GBX 878.60 ($11.11).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

