Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.0 %

TOL opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

