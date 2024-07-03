Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Burford Capital Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of BUR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.
Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
