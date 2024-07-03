Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BUR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

