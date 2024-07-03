Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.9 %

AGRO opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

