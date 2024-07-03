Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AGRO
Adecoagro Stock Down 0.9 %
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.