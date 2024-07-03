World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
World Acceptance Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
