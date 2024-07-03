Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

