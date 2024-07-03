Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

EDAP stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.45. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

