Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.
Ferroglobe Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
