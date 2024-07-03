Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

