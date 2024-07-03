5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as high as C$6.28. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.28, with a volume of 146,050 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNP. Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$557.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2529264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

