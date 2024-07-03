John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 15,852 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

