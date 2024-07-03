John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.38. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 15,852 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.