Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.65. Envela shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 27,496 shares changing hands.

Envela Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

