Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.65. Envela shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 27,496 shares changing hands.
Envela Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Envela
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
